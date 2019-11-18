The Hu to be awarded Order of Chinggis Khaan

Today, Chief of Staff of the President of Mongolia Z.Enkhbold announced that Mongolian rock band The Hu will become the next laureate of the supreme state prize - the Order of Chinggis Khaan. By the decree of the President of Mongolia Kh.Battulga, The Hu band will become the 12th recipient of the highest and the most prestigious award in Mongolia.





The award ceremony will be organized at the State House on the day of the 857th birth anniversary of Chinggis Khaan. Customarily, the nation celebrates the Great Khaan’s birthday on the first day of winter as the National Pride Day of Mongolia, according to the Mongolian Lunar Calendar, which falls on November 27 this year.





Each year, the Order of Chinggis Khaan is presented to people, based on their merits, contribution to strengthening of the sovereignty and national integrity of Mongolia, achievements in promoting and inheriting Mongolian history and cultural values and for special service to the nation.





Founded in 2016 by Mongolian music producer B.Dashdondog, The Hu band, combining heavy metal and traditional Mongolian throat singing, gained massive popularity in the world of rock music. The band’s debut album had reached number one in Billboard music chart and their singles had also topped the world charts.