Highlights
KOICA and UNICEF sign cooperation agreement to improve Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene services in Mongolia
G.Ugalztsetseg becomes Four-time World Champion
Foreign Minister pays visit to Qatar
Politics
Economy
Society
Photo
Video
KOICA and UNICEF sign cooperation agreement to improve Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene services in Mongolia 15 hours
G.Ugalztsetseg becomes Four-time World Champion 15 hours
‘Education for Democracy’ resolution adopted 15 hours
Deputy Prime Minister meets delegates of Russian Railways 16 hours
ADB's education quality project expected to launch in January 16 hours
Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh visits Hokkaido University 17 hours
Construction companies participate in international exhibition 17 hours
Youtube
Illusionist Bilegt wins Mongolia’s Got Talent 2018 17 hours
4th Mongolia-China deputy ministerial working group meeting held 17 hours
Foreign Minister pays visit to Qatar 17 hours
Judokas win three medals from Guangzhou Masters 2018 17 hours
Foreign Minister meets with his Japanese counterpart 18 hours
Mongolian pathologists attend training in Japan 18 hours
Stock Exchange weekly report /December 10-14/ 18 hours
The Bank of Mongolia purchases 20 tons of gold 19 hours
Youth freestyle wrestlers win 5 medals from Yakutia 20 hours
Mongolian engineers making excavator dipper 21 hours
President delivers remarks at Young Entrepreneurs Conference 22 hours
President expresses support towards mind sports 22 hours
Memorandum of Cooperation on environment signed with Japan 23 hours
December 17 events 23 hours
Visit of Prime Minister of Mongolia to Japan continues 4 days
Visit of Prime Minister of Mongolia to Japan continues 4 days
Board of Millennium Challenge Account of Mongolia meets 4 days
Football Federation names best of 2018 4 days
Youtube
The only monument dedicated to sutra in Mongolia 4 days
Temperature to remain stable throughout the week 4 days
Canada's hockey coaches to arrive in Mongolia 4 days
Mongolian culture promoted during NBA play-off 4 days
Trade turnover between Mongolia and Japan doubled 4 days
Delegates of Mongolian agriculture sector visit Australia 4 days
December 14 events 4 days
Deputy PM receives Head of State Market Regulatory Administration of China 5 days
Mongolian youth take part in STEP Sunburst Youth Camp 2018 5 days
Mongolian gift selected as one of five best at Miss Universe 5 days
North Korean basketball players to compete in Mongolian national league tournament 5 days
Snow melody concert to bring holiday joy to audiences 5 days
‘Queen Mandukhai the Wise’ film music concert to be held 5 days
100 thousand fruit trees to be planted around the capital city 5 days
Some 512.5 million pieces of securities traded at national stock market 5 days
Chief of the Cabinet Secretariat works in Bayankhoshuu gher area 5 days
Administrative law judges visit Germany 5 days
Lawyers discuss possibility to join 2014 protocol of Forced Labour Convention 5 days
Youtube
Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh pays an official visit to Japan 5 days
Foreign trade surplus reaches USD 1.1 billion 5 days
Price index in Ulaanbaatar increases by 2.2 percent in November 5 days
Gross industrial output increases by MNT 2.3 trillion 5 days
Youtube
Northeast Asia Martial Arts Forum takes place 5 days
‘Mongolian Ger’ named as Best Documentary 5 days
Trade representative office to be established in Tokyo 5 days
Top Green Passport holders awarded 5 days
Investment policy introduced to Japanese businessmen 5 days
J.Munguntsatsralt receives ‘Charming Model’ award 5 days
Event themed ‘Trade and investment opportunities in India’ held 5 days
‘Young Entrepreneurs Conference-2018’ to take place 5 days
Projects backed by OECD discussed 5 days
December 13 events 5 days
Revenue of rail and air transports increases respectively 6 days
Tax revenue increases by 30.8 percent 6 days
Emergency service workers to be ranked 6 days
Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh leaves for Japan 6 days
Constructional project of thermal power plants advances 6 days
Mongolia’s role in solving the Northeast Asian security recognized 6 days
Ambassador B.Delgermaa attends conference for 25th anniversary of Federation Council of Russia 6 days
Russia donates vehicle laboratory for Mongolian zoonotic diseases center 6 days
Peacekeepers depart for Afghanistan 6 days
Cabinet meeting in brief 6 days
President sends official letter on holding review hearing on air pollution 6 days
Peter Schmeichel visiting Mongolia 6 days
Mongolian honorary consuls and cultural envoys meet in Berlin 6 days
MONTSAME News Agency, C.P.O Box 1514, B.Jigjidjav St-8, Chingeltei dist, Ulaanbaatar-15160, Mongolia
MONTSAME News Agency ©2018