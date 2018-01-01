Online press
KOICA and UNICEF sign cooperation agreement to improve Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene services in Mongolia
G.Ugalztsetseg becomes Four-time World Champion
Foreign Minister pays visit to Qatar
Politics
Deputy Prime Minister meets delegates of Russian Railways
Deputy Prime Minister U.Enkhtuvshin met with Russian delegates led by O.V.Belozyorov,...
16 hours
Foreign Minister pays visit to Qatar
Minister of Foreign Affairs D.Tsogtbaatar paid an official visit to Qatar on December...
17 hours
Foreign Minister meets with his Japanese counterpart
Within the Prime Minister’s official visit to Japan, Minister of Foreign Affairs...
18 hours
Visit of Prime Minister of Mongolia to Japan continues
Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh’s official visit to Japan continues. In the frameworks of...
4 days
Deputy PM receives Head of State Market Regulatory Administration of China
On December 13, Deputy Prime Minister U.Ekhtuvshin met with a delegation headed...
5 days
Investment policy introduced to Japanese businessmen
The 9th Mongolia-Japan Government and Business Sector Joint Committee meeting was held on...
5 days
Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh leaves for Japan
At the invitation of the Government of Japan, Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh has left for...
6 days
Mongolia’s role in solving the Northeast Asian security recognized
The annual International conference of NGOs on Northeast Asian Security initiated by the...
6 days
Ambassador B.Delgermaa attends conference for 25th anniversary of Federation Council of Russia
On December 10, Mongolia’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation B. Delgermaa took part as...
6 days
Economy
The Bank of Mongolia purchases 20 tons of gold
As of December 13, the Bank of Mongolia (BoM) which set a goal to purchase 22 tons of...
19 hours
Trade turnover between Mongolia and Japan doubled
In the first eleven months of this year, trade turnover between Mongolia and Japan has...
4 days
Delegates of Mongolian agriculture sector visit Australia
A delegation of 9 people representing Ministry of Agriculture and Light Industry of...
4 days
Some 512.5 million pieces of securities traded at national stock market
The money supply (broad money or M2) reached MNT 18.6 trillion at the end of November...
5 days
Foreign trade surplus reaches USD 1.1 billion
In the first 11 months of 2018, Mongolia traded with 155 countries from all over the...
5 days
Price index in Ulaanbaatar increases by 2.2 percent in November
In November 2018, consumer price index at the national level increased by 1.8 percent...
5 days
Gross industrial output increases by MNT 2.3 trillion
In the first 11 months of 2018, the gross industrial output reached MNT 14.1 trillion,...
5 days
Trade representative office to be established in Tokyo
Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Hiroyuki Ishige paid a courtesy...
5 days
‘Young Entrepreneurs Conference-2018’ to take place
Under the patronage of the President of Mongolia, Office of the President and...
5 days
Society
KOICA and UNICEF sign cooperation agreement to improve Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene services in Mongolia
he Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and United Nations Childrens Fund...
15 hours
‘Education for Democracy’ resolution adopted
The resolution titled ‘Education for Democracy’ has been adopted with consensus at the...
15 hours
ADB's education quality project expected to launch in January
State Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sports B.Bayarsaikhan...
16 hours
Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh visits Hokkaido University
During his official visit to Japan on December 12-15, Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh held a...
17 hours
Construction companies participate in international exhibition
The Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) and Mongolian...
17 hours
4th Mongolia-China deputy ministerial working group meeting held
The fourth meeting of the deputy ministerial working group between Mongolia and China...
17 hours
Mongolian pathologists attend training in Japan
Hiroshima University of Japan, the National Pathology Center of Mongolia, State Central...
18 hours
Mongolian engineers making excavator dipper
Engineering technicians of Baganuur JSC domestically made hoe dipper of ESH 10/70...
21 hours
President delivers remarks at Young Entrepreneurs Conference
Under the auspices of the President of Mongolia, the Office of the President and the...
22 hours
Photo
Korea week 2018 running /Photo/
92 days
The First Mongolia International Ballet Competition
195 days
