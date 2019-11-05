Prime Minister meets UN Resident Coordinator

Politics
Baljmaa.T
baljmaa.ts@montsame.gov,mn
2019-11-05 15:06:54

Ulaanbaatar /MONTSAME/. Prime Minister of Mongolia U.Khurelsukh today received United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mongolia Tapan Mishra. In an hour long meeting the parties have discussed Mongolia-UN partnership and a notable contribution of Mongolia to the UN including the UN peacekeeping operations. 


At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister of Mongolia U.Khurelsukh expressed his content with the appointment of Mr. Tapan Mishra to Mongolia who has extensive experience of working in Asian countries and said that his work experience and knowledge will play an important role in cooperation between the United Nations and Mongolia and UN activities in Mongolia. 


In his turn, UN Resident Coordinator Tapan Mishra said “The United Nations, which has been carrying out policy reform in recent years, is focusing on effective policy implementation in compliance with Mongolia’s long term development programs. Mongolia is way ahead of other countries in achieving target agenda based on its sustainable development agenda. Also, it is important to identify the challenging issues and to have the voluntary national reviews heard by international community from the UN platforms. The United Nations is keen to provide support to Mongolia on certain matters as air pollution reduction, establishments of a large number of manufacturing factories and value-added production”. 


The parties agreed that for a country with significant natural wealth and highly educated and talented young population, Mongolia needs to fuse new technologies and innovation with the unique Mongolian nomadic culture and tradition thus creating a branding for the country; and diversify its economy away from exporting mining raw materials to a value-added agricultural production exporting country with a developed tourism industry.


At the end of the meeting Mr. Tapan Mishra has given to Mongolia's PM the 'I commit to SDG' badge and wished him success and prosperity in the Mongolian language.

Peacekeepers celebrate UN Day 2 hours
1517 lives saved this year 2 hours
Today marks 98th anniversary of Mongolia-Russia diplomatic ties 2 hours
Meeting held with official of Competition and Market Authority of Italy 2 hours
Academic forum of Mongolian doctoral students and researchers in Japan to be held 3 hours
Bayankhongor aimag hospital to partner with hospital of ROK 4 hours
Prime Minister meets UN Resident Coordinator 4 hours
Food nutrition of Mongolians discussed with WHO official 4 hours
Air quality monitoring devices installed in Bayankhongor aimag 5 hours
14 Mongolian judokas to compete in ‘Osaka Grand Slam-2019’ 5 hours
13 historical sculptures to be erected at Bogd Khan Palace Museum park 5 hours
Young engineers convening 5 hours
Raw coal ban implementation supervised 5 hours
Little ballerinas bring medals from Russia 6 hours
N.Tugstsogt to fight Gary Russell Jr. 6 hours
Leather manufacturers' promotion day held 6 hours
Prime Minister visits UB city Mayor’s mobile office 6 hours
Children receive dental treatment free of charge 6 hours
Issue of trans-Mongolian gas pipeline touched upon 6 hours
Youtube
Gachuurt-Nalaikh-Choir road opens 23 hours
Mongolian cosmetics manufacturers to enter the European market 1 day
Gachuurt-Nalaikh-Choir road opens 1 day
N.Anudari wins bronze at U23 World Championships 1 day
Mongolia directly qualified for Olympics in 3x3 Basketball 1 day
First Veterinarian Conference takes place 1 day
‘Culture and Arts Management in Mongolia’ program to continue 1 day
GMIT donated with 3D modeling and mining software 1 day
Mongolian teen wrestlers claim ten medals at Saori Cup in Japan 1 day
Assessment system and financing in ‘Green buildings’ discussed 1 day
Mongolian men win Asian Cheerleading Championship 1 day
Chairman of the Judicial General Council released from duty 1 day
Proposal on recalling and appointing Ambassadors forwarded 1 day
E.Khuslen becomes world champion 1 day
MNT 75.2 billion budgeted for tackling air pollution this year 1 day
Mongolia-Russia-China Border Railway Commission convenes 1 day
‘Water and Mining’ Data Hackathon sparks a range of innovations in Mongolia 1 day
Weekly trading report 1 day
Series of articles “Monasteries of Mongolia” 1 day
Eagles come back after migrating to Himalayas 1 day
Mongolian diplomats partaking in training by Foreign Service Institute in India 1 day
Sport climbing center 'Olympic' opens 1 day
International meeting on best practices in corridor development wraps up 1 day
Blizzard warning issued for some parts of the country 1 day
Youtube
About 800 citizens of PRC deported 3 days
About 800 Chinese citizens deported 3 days
Statement by Spokesperson of Constitutional Court of Mongolia 4 days
Today marks the 57th anniversary of Mongolia joining the UNESCO 4 days
Projects to establish power plant in southern Gobi introduced to Cabinet 4 days
‘Weirdness of the Khaan’ exhibition opens 4 days
Mongolia and India to celebrate 65th diplomatic anniversary next year 4 days
Cabinet obliges intensification of actions under FATF recommendation 4 days
Mongolian circus artists win silver trophy at International Circus Festival 4 days
Military construction unit to be expanded 4 days
Engineers of mining industry gather to share experiences 4 days
Meeting on gender equality held with development partners 4 days
World Savings Day marked 4 days
‘Culture and Arts Management in Mongolia’ program successfully completes 4 days
Book about Marco Polo's journey by Ramusio translated into Mongolian 4 days
TIKA’s agricultural development project running 4 days
Prime Minister holds meeting with students 4 days
Deputy Agriculture Minister attends Rural Development and Food Security Forum 2019 4 days
Gold purchasing declines by 27 percent 4 days
World Financial History Museum opens in Mongolia 5 days
Ambassador of Italy presents her credentials 5 days
Partnership of MIAT and Korean Air brought to new level 5 days
77 percent of cancer patients diagnosed in later stages 5 days
Calm weather expected in most parts of the country 5 days
Choijin Lama Temple Museum listed in 2020 World Monuments Watch 5 days
Mongolian wrestlers win medals at Budapest-2019 5 days
Expectation of having daily direct flight between Istanbul and Ulaanbaatar expressed 5 days
MONTSAME News Agency, C.P.O Box 1514, B.Jigjidjav St-8, Chingeltei dist, Ulaanbaatar-15160, Mongolia
MONTSAME News Agency ©2018