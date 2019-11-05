Prime Minister meets UN Resident Coordinator

Ulaanbaatar /MONTSAME/. Prime Minister of Mongolia U.Khurelsukh today received United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mongolia Tapan Mishra. In an hour long meeting the parties have discussed Mongolia-UN partnership and a notable contribution of Mongolia to the UN including the UN peacekeeping operations.







At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister of Mongolia U.Khurelsukh expressed his content with the appointment of Mr. Tapan Mishra to Mongolia who has extensive experience of working in Asian countries and said that his work experience and knowledge will play an important role in cooperation between the United Nations and Mongolia and UN activities in Mongolia.





In his turn, UN Resident Coordinator Tapan Mishra said “The United Nations, which has been carrying out policy reform in recent years, is focusing on effective policy implementation in compliance with Mongolia’s long term development programs. Mongolia is way ahead of other countries in achieving target agenda based on its sustainable development agenda. Also, it is important to identify the challenging issues and to have the voluntary national reviews heard by international community from the UN platforms. The United Nations is keen to provide support to Mongolia on certain matters as air pollution reduction, establishments of a large number of manufacturing factories and value-added production”.





The parties agreed that for a country with significant natural wealth and highly educated and talented young population, Mongolia needs to fuse new technologies and innovation with the unique Mongolian nomadic culture and tradition thus creating a branding for the country; and diversify its economy away from exporting mining raw materials to a value-added agricultural production exporting country with a developed tourism industry.





At the end of the meeting Mr. Tapan Mishra has given to Mongolia's PM the 'I commit to SDG' badge and wished him success and prosperity in the Mongolian language.